Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock remained flat at $C$5.73 during trading hours on Friday. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,254. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.10.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

