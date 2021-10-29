Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGRUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS MGRUF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.