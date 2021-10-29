M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

