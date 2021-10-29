M&T Bank Corp Has $520,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

