M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 81.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of STAG opened at $44.72 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

