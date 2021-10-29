M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

