M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,434 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

