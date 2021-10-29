M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,767 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,229,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

