M&T Bank Corp Takes $471,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

