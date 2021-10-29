MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTUAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
MTUAY opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
