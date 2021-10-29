MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTUAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

MTUAY opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

