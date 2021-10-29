Myers Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

