MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. 319,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $112.89.
In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.