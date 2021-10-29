MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. 319,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $112.89.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 184.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of MYR Group worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

