Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS.

NBR stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $932.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabors Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Nabors Industries worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.