Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Nathan’s Famous worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATH opened at $62.52 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

