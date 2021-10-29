National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:PVG opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $11,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.