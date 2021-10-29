National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 322,628 shares.The stock last traded at $64.14 and had previously closed at $63.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.
National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
