National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 322,628 shares.The stock last traded at $64.14 and had previously closed at $63.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

