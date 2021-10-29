National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.64

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.64 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 517232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after buying an additional 203,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

