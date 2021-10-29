Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

