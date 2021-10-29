NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

