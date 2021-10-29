Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00322017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,742,307 coins and its circulating supply is 60,226,509 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

