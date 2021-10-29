Needham & Company LLC Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $67.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $60.50 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.