Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $29.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 33,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,097. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

