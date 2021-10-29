Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.25 ($92.06).

Shares of NEM opened at €93.46 ($109.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.80. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €105.05 ($123.59).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

