Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.75 ($89.12).

Nemetschek stock opened at €93.46 ($109.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.88 and a 200 day moving average of €70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

