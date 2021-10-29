Netbox Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $125,506.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00109869 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,030,772 coins and its circulating supply is 76,360,235 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.