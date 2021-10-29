Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.