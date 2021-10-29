Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

