Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $266,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.