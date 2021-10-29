Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

