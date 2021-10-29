Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.