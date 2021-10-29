Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

