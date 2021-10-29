New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.
NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.65 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.
In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.