New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.65 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.