Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 10,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,699,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

