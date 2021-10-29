Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at UBS Group

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.97.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$67.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.53. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

