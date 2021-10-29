News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after buying an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.15 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

