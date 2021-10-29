Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 229,303 shares.The stock last traded at $29.68 and had previously closed at $29.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $36.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 175.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

