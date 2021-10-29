NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.