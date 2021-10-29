NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,091,492 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

