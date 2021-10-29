Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

