NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 6,543,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

