Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Critical Analysis

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09%

This table compares Nexters and Wipro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 5.90 $1.48 billion $0.26 35.08

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexters and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 1 4 1 0 2.00

Wipro has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 31.69%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Nexters.

Summary

Wipro beats Nexters on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

