NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. National Bank Financial lowered NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.34.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -511.63%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.