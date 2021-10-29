Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

