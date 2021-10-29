Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
