Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.69. 7,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.