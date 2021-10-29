Nokian Renkaat Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.71 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7067 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $19.03 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.