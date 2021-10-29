Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Nomad Foods also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.