Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 922,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,556. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Noodles & Company

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.