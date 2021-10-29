Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New SEK 120 Price Target at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

