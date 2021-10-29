Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDXF. Citigroup raised Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

