Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
