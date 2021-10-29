Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

